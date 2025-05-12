May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday issued a special message on the occasion of “Youm-e-Tashakur,” marking the recent victory of Pakistan’s armed forces as a symbol of national unity and strength

A public relations officer told APP, the police crackdown on criminal elements continued under the direction of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to maintain peace and security in the Federal capital.

In his message, IG Rizvi congratulated the nation on what he termed a historic May 10 victory, expressing profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting a triumph unparalleled in history.

“This war, after the 1971 confrontation, stands as the largest and most significant military engagement with our neighboring country India,” IG Rizvi said. “The bravery, strategic brilliance, and unwavering courage of our armed forces are truly commendable and reflect the spirit of the entire nation.

IG Rizvi said the armed forces stood like an unbreakable wall to protect the country, achieving a decisive and glorious victory.

“I, the Islamabad Police, and the entire Pakistani nation salute our valiant armed forces and the falcons of our skies, who ensured the sanctity of our airspace,” IG added. “Anyone who looks at us with evil intent will find their ambitions shattered.”

IG Rizvi said this victory has once again brought the Kashmir issue to the forefront of international attention, creating a new pathway toward its resolution.

“This is a victory of Pakistan, of the armed forces, of every citizen, and of the Muslim Ummah,” he said. “Let the world know — the brave and valiant people of Pakistan know how to defend their homeland and break the enemy’s will. Pakistan Zindabad.”

