UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

May 1st Remind Us To Pay Tribute To Labours: Punjab Minister For Human Resources And Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

May 1st remind us to pay tribute to labours: Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that every year, the first day of May provided us the opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to the development of their nations across the globe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that every year, the first day of May provided us the opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to the development of their nations across the globe.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Augustine said that Pakistan's dynamic workforce was the real momentum behind our progress.

He said that the government's goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth was only being realised because of our hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.

The minister said that under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to safeguards the rights of labourers and no doubt due to coronavirus every segment of the society especially labourers were facing difficulties in the earning.

The minister assured that Punjab government was fully committed to take all measures to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WSF appoints PSA to oversee communications

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering:1600 fined for over ..

2 minutes ago

Japan passes $240 billion virus package including ..

7 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Over 94,600 Cumulative COVID-19 Case ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Related Death Toll in Moldova Rises by ..

3 minutes ago

Younis Khan comes forward to support Shoaib Akhtar ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.