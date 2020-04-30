May 1st remind us to pay tribute to labours: Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minorities' Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that every year, the first day of May provided us the opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to the development of their nations across the globe

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Augustine said that Pakistan's dynamic workforce was the real momentum behind our progress.

He said that the government's goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth was only being realised because of our hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.

The minister said that under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to safeguards the rights of labourers and no doubt due to coronavirus every segment of the society especially labourers were facing difficulties in the earning.

The minister assured that Punjab government was fully committed to take all measures to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.