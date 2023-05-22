UrduPoint.com

May 25th To Be Observed As "Martyrs' Reverence Day"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023

May 25th to be observed as "Martyrs' Reverence Day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The unprecedented sacrifices made for the peace and security of the dear motherland and the eradication of terrorism can never be forgotten, in this regard, the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, Police, and other law enforcement agencies and martyrs of Pakistan could not be forgotten.

It has been decided to celebrate "Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day" on May 25th to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

While its purpose is to remind the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, it is also to send a message to the nation that honouring and respecting the martyrs, their families and memorials is the pride of every Pakistani.

On Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day, events across the country will be prominently displayed to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Special programs and events included recitation of the Quran and prayers for martyrs across the country. A salute to the Martyrs' Memorial of Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies across the country.

However, the main ceremony would be held at GHQ Martyrs' Memorial along with commemorations to be marked at the martyrs' monument of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Naval Headquarters and Police.

In the provincial capitals including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, ceremonies will also be held to commemorate Martyrs' Day. Apart from this, Fatiha will be recited on the graves of martyrs across the country.

Martyrs' Day of Pakistan is a day of pledge renewal, which will forget hatred and bitterness and give a message of love, peace, hope, tolerance and love to our martyrs.

