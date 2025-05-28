May 28 a historic milestone in Pakistan’s defense capability:Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that May 28 holds immense importance in Pakistan’s history as a symbol of national defense and sovereignty.

He was addressing the ceremony organized at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer,commemorating the day Pakistan became a nuclear power,here on Wednesday.

During his speech,Rana Mashhood highlighted the incredible talent and potential of Pakistani youth, particularly in the field of sports, where many young athletes have raised Pakistan’s flag at international forums.

He praised athletes like Khawaja Junaid a Pakistani olympian and Umm-e-Habiba,a student from LCWU,who recently represented Pakistan in a hockey tournament in Doha.“She is a shining example of the hidden gems this country produces,”he said.

The chairman also lauded Pakistani media for its responsible and fact-based reporting during recent tensions with India.“While Indian media resorted to fake news and propaganda,Pakistani media remained truthful and presented facts to the world,”he remarked.

He acknowledged the efforts of social media influencers who boldly supported Pakistan’s stance globally and criticized those who chose silence during national crises.“Those who didn’t stand with Pakistan have no place in this country,” he added.

Referring to the origins of the Pakistan Movement,Rana revisited the ideological foundation laid by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He recalled how Quaid-e-Azam initially worked for Hindu-Muslim unity but was forced to change course due to Hindu intransigence.“As long as a single Muslim lives in the subcontinent, the Two-Nation Theory remains alive,” he quoted.

He also paid homage to the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle,emphasizing that Pakistan was not a gift but the result of millions of sacrifices.

PMYP Chairman said that Pakistan’s nuclear program was a necessity,not a choice,in the face of Indian aggression.

He narrated the critical moments leading up to the nuclear tests of May 1998, recalling how then Prime Minister(PM) Nawaz Sharif rejected American pressure and billion-dollar offers to abandon the nuclear path.

He paid tribute to Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan,Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for their vital roles in initiating and sustaining the nuclear program.

Mashhood highlighted how Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that the country would never compromise on its defense.“We are a nuclear power not just in capability but in conviction,” he said,adding that the successful program of JF-17 and J-10 fighter jets was a result of visionary leadership and national resolve.“It takes decades of dedication and long-term planning to achieve such milestones,” he said.

He called on the younger generation to take inspiration from the heroes of the past and contribute positively to Pakistan’s future.“Strong nations are built on hard work,unity and respect for national institutions,” he noted.

Rana said that Pakistan cannot be subdued through conventional or hybrid warfare and that national unity remains the country’s greatest strength.

The ceremony was attended by students and faculty from various institutions,including the University of Home Economics,COTHM, NAVTTC, University of education,Kinnard College and Superior University.