QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Committee Member and Chief of Rakhshani Sardar Prince Qadir Baloch on Thursday said the May 28 was a landmark day in the history of the country, since it emerged as the first Islamic nuclear power on this day 1998.

Sardar Prince Qadir said Pakistani scientists had made the defense of the country invincible after working tirelessly day and night and Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power in the world after conducting five nuclear tests in Balochistan's Chagi area in response to Indian tests.

He said "We have attained Youm-e -Takbeer after great sacrifices and this day is a day of pride, honor, and dignity for every patriotic Pakistani", adding every citizen should be proud of Pakistan Army and other institutions who made Pakistan's defense invincible and ensured the balance of power in the subcontinent.

He said today the monster of terrorism had been curbed from the country and peace and tranquility prevailed in the motherland. "We must stand withour security forces for the development and prosperity of the country againstterrorists to foil their nefarious", he added.