UrduPoint.com

May 28 The Day Of Pride For Pakistani Nation; Says Ziaullah

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

May 28 the day of pride for Pakistani nation; says Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday said that the Youm-e-Takbeer was an important day in the history of Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer, saying that the May 28 was a day of pride for the Pakistani nation and the whole Ummah.

He said that on this day, Pakistan was invincible militarily and India's pride was reduced to dust saying that we paid tribute to all those who played a role in making Pakistan a nuclear power, their tireless efforts had made Pakistan unbeatable.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that Pakistan's becoming a nuclear power restored the balance of power in the region and Pakistan was recognized all over the world as an Islamic nuclear state.

He also lauded the unforgettable role of late Pakistani scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who had worked day and night to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Chief Minister World Nuclear May All

Recent Stories

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her ..

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

1 hour ago
 Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

3 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.