May 30 Deadline For 2nd NASFF-2022 Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 06:33 PM

May 30 would be deadline for registration of 2nd National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022.

Addressing the students at a seminar organized here at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday the speakers including Ahmad Abid and Capt. Katija Khan from Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Asif ur Rehman, Director, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) and Ms Farina, Deputy Director, MOIB said that the youngsters aspiring to be filmmaker could register themselves online for the 2nd NASFF- 2022 by May 30.

"From oceans to mountains" was the theme of the NASFF -2022 jointly organized by MOIB and ISPR, said Ahmed Abid.

He said, the festival's registration was opened for the entire youth especially those who were studying Media Studies in the universities. Registered aspirants were bound to submit their short film and documentary projects by June 30, he added.

The young people interested in making films and documentaries could register themselves at www.moib.gov.pk/nasff or www.ispr.gov.pk/nasff. They could also download registration forms and submit the filled in forms either at nasff22@ispr.gov.pk or nasff22@moib.gov.pk.

He said the NASFF-2022 was organized on receiving overwhelming response from the aspiring filmmakers who participated in the last year's amateur film festival enthusiastically.

The prime objective of organizing the NASFF- 2022 was to tap the talent and creativity of Pakistani youth who chose film and television production and mass media communication as their academic and professional careers, he said, adding it would be the best platform for such youth.

"From the turquoise waters of Arabian Sea to some of the highest summits on the planet, Pakistan's unique geography is an endowment not many countries can rival, he said.

"There is a need to showcase the diverse landscape, rich culture, and ancient heritage of the marvel, called Pakistan," the speakers maintained while citing it a reason to choose 'From Oceans to Mountains' as a theme of the film festival.

He said scholarships for the world's renowned media institutions would be given to youngsters who would perform extraordinarily in the film festival.

There were eight categories of awards and prizes for the best performance in the NASFF -2022 including Best Undergraduate Film, Best mobile Film, Best Special Category Film, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Direction, Best Research, and Youngest Film Maker, they added.

The help desk had also been set up at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the NASFF- 2022. In case of any difficulty, the help desk and 051-9273537 could be contacted during office hours.

