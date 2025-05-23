May 31 deadline for seeking NOC for hides collection

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 09:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The last date for submission of applications for non-objection certificates (NOCs) for collection of sacrificial animal hides be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi is May 31.

“The NOC from the District Administration Rawalpindi will be mandatory for collecting hides of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. No one will be allowed to collect hides without NOCs,” a DPR news release said on Friday.

Those interested in collecting hides must apply to the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi for NOCs by May 31, it added.

