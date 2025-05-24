May 31 Last Date For Seeking Hides Collection NOC In Murree
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Applications for seeking non-objection certificates (NOCs) for collecting hides of sacrificial animals can be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Office Murree till May 31.
“No application will be accepted after May 31,” a DPR news release said.
The District Administration Murree said the NOC would be mandatory for collecting animal hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. No one would be allowed to collect hides without NOCs.
