May 31 last date for seeking hides collection NOC in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Applications for seeking non-objection certificates (NOCs) for collecting hides of sacrificial animals can be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Office Murree till May 31.

“No application will be accepted after May 31,” a DPR news release said.

The District Administration Murree said the NOC would be mandatory for collecting animal hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. No one would be allowed to collect hides without NOCs.