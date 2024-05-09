Open Menu

May 9 Always Be Remembered As Darkest Day In History Of Pakistan: Rubina Khalid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The tragedy of May 9 will always be remembered as the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Provincial President Rubina Khalid said that during her visit to the Radio Pakistan building that was burn-down by the hooligans on May 9, 2023.

Talking to the media, she said that armed forces are the pride of the nation and military installations are the guarantor of national defense and those who attacked such military installations and property should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

The eternal sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan Army in the country’s survival and the country’s war against terrorism can never be forgotten, Provincial President Rubina Khalid said.

Attacks on national institutions are a disgrace to the honor of the country and the nation, there is no room for such malicious acts in any civilized society, said Rubina Khalid.

Actions like May 9 have revived the wounds of the martyrs’ families which cannot be healed under any circumstances, former Senator of the Pakistan People Party Rubina Khalid said.

She said, on May 9, the perpetrators and perpetrators should be punished according to the constitution, Women’s Wing Provincial President Rubina Khalid said. There are heartbreaking memories of May 9, students of the local schools said during their visit to Radio Pakistan building.

School children reached Radio Pakistan by chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Pakistan Army Zindabad”.

The school children also attended a ceremony at Radio Pakistan Hall, Peshawar wherein the students lit candles to remove the dark memories of May 9.

The school children displayed the national anthem during the ceremony on Radio Pakistan with special prayers being offered for the security of the country and nation.

The students were shown the burnt building of Radio Pakistan and gave speeches against the events of 9 May.

The children expressed solidarity for which they are grateful to the management of Radio Pakistan for arranging the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan