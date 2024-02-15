May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed attachment of moveable and immoveable properties of nine absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed attachment of moveable and immoveable properties of nine absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May 9 riots.

The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and Hamid Raza.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application, filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer had submitted the application, stating that the accused were absconding to avoid arrest in the case. He pleaded with the court to allow attachment of properties of the accused.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for torching police vehicles near Rahat bakery in cantonment area on May 9.