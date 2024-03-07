Open Menu

May-9 Case: ATC Declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal As POs

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:23 PM

May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared six accused, including two leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared six accused, including two leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

The court declared the accused, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Adnan Ashraf, Samar, Malik Haider Ali, and Muhammad Qasim, as proclaimed offenders.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station had filed an application for declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders. The officer stated that hectic efforts were made for the arrest of the accused but they could not be arrested as they went into hiding to avoid arrest.

He submitted that non-bailable arrest warrants had already been issued against the accused, but they did not surrender to the law. He requested the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal allowed the application and declared the accused as POs in the case under Section 87 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on the charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Police Station Vehicles Road Criminals Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registe ..

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered

2 minutes ago
 International Academic Conference at GCWUS

International Academic Conference at GCWUS

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

2 minutes ago
 Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

2 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case

18 minutes ago
 PAC organized divisional level painting competitio ..

PAC organized divisional level painting competitions

18 minutes ago
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

18 minutes ago
 Police to ensure security during Ramadan

Police to ensure security during Ramadan

18 minutes ago
 PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

25 minutes ago
 NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ra ..

NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

25 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaar ..

Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan