May-9 Case: ATC Grants One-day Transit Remand Of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former MNA Aliya Hamza and social media activist Sanam Javed to Mianwali police on a one-day transit remand in connection with a new case of May 9 riots
Earlier, the Mianwali police produced both accused before ATC Judge Arshad Javed after arresting them in the case.
The police submitted an application for transit remand, stating that the accused had been arrested in connection with a case of torching the Kamar Mashani police station in Mianwali during the protests on May 9, 2023.
The police requested the court to grant transit of the accused for producing them before the court concerned in Sargodha.
At this, the court granted a one-day transit remand of the accused and ordered the police to produce them before the court concerned on April 2.
The Mianwali police had arrested the accused in the case before their release from Kot Lakhpat Jail following bail in a case of attacking the Shadman police station on March 27.
