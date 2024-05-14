May-9 case: ATC issues arrest warrants for Rubina Jamil over non-appearance

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former MNA Rubina Jamil, who was on bail, due to her non-appearance in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk

The court instructed police authorities to ensure her presence on the next hearing date, May 30, and also ordered her to provide fresh bail bonds before appearing in court.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the other accused were also presented.

The prosecutor highlighted Rubina Jamil's absence, emphasizing its potential impact on the case proceedings, and requested the court to issue arrest warrants against her.

The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against Rubina Jamil and other PTI leaders for allegedly torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May 9 riots.