May-9 Case: ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For Rubina Jamil Over Non-appearance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former MNA Rubina Jamil, who was on bail, due to her non-appearance in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former MNA Rubina Jamil, who was on bail, due to her non-appearance in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk.
The court instructed police authorities to ensure her presence on the next hearing date, May 30, and also ordered her to provide fresh bail bonds before appearing in court.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the other accused were also presented.
The prosecutor highlighted Rubina Jamil's absence, emphasizing its potential impact on the case proceedings, and requested the court to issue arrest warrants against her.
The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against Rubina Jamil and other PTI leaders for allegedly torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB2 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases45 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar50 minutes ago
-
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe50 minutes ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries57 minutes ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP57 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen57 minutes ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference48 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers1 hour ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui48 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors48 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..1 hour ago