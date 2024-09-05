Open Menu

May-9 Cases: ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petitions Of PTI Founder Till Sept 7

Published September 05, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in four cases related to the May 9 violence until September 7.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petitions of the PTI founder in these cases.

The PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, did not appear during Thursday's proceedings. However, his junior informed the court that the senior counsel was busy at the Lahore High Court and requested additional time.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing until September 7 and sought arguments from the parties on the next date of hearing.

The PTI founder has approached the court for bail in four May 9 cases, including the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, burning of a container at Kalma Chowk, and setting fire to a container in front of National Park Gulberg.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder has also filed post-arrest bail petitions in eight other May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, which are pending before another ATC.

