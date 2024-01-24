May-9 cases: ATC allows Rawalpindi police to probe Ijaz Chaudhry

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted Rawalpindi police permission to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry in jail regarding twelve May-9 cases, including the GHQ attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted Rawalpindi police permission to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry in jail regarding twelve May-9 cases, including the GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal issued the orders in response to applications from various investigation officers of Rawalpindi police.

The officers had sought approval to probe Ijaz Chaudhry in connection with 11 cases registered by Rawalpindi police and 1 case by Attock police, citing charges related to planning mutiny, rioting, and other offences.

Notably, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was already on judicial remand for cases linked to the May-9 violence.