Open Menu

May-9 Cases: ATC Allows Rawalpindi Police To Probe Ijaz Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM

May-9 cases: ATC allows Rawalpindi police to probe Ijaz Chaudhry

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted Rawalpindi police permission to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry in jail regarding twelve May-9 cases, including the GHQ attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted Rawalpindi police permission to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry in jail regarding twelve May-9 cases, including the GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal issued the orders in response to applications from various investigation officers of Rawalpindi police.

The officers had sought approval to probe Ijaz Chaudhry in connection with 11 cases registered by Rawalpindi police and 1 case by Attock police, citing charges related to planning mutiny, rioting, and other offences.

Notably, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was already on judicial remand for cases linked to the May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Rawalpindi Attock From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

1 hour ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

1 hour ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

1 hour ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

2 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

2 hours ago
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

2 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

2 hours ago
 All citizens are equal before law regardless of th ..

All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Indian forces harassing people on security pretext ..

Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in ci ..

Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan