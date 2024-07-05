May-9 Cases: ATC Asks Adiala Jail To Ensure PTI Founder Attendance Through Video-link
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May-9 violence until July 6.
The court also ordered the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through video-link on the next hearing.
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and torching of Shadman Police Station.
PTI founder's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar appeared during the proceedings and submitted that he appeared for arguments despite engagements in other cases. He submitted that another ATC had already confirmed the interim bail of his client in four cases without attendance through video-link.
In response, the court directed the counsel to present a copy of that court order. Salman Safdar further submitted that he had tried hard to have the accused presented in court from Adiala Jail but eventually compromised and agreed.
Subsequently, the court directed the PTI founder's counsel to present further arguments the next day and ordered the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure the PTI founder's attendance via video-link.
Earlier, on August 11, 2023, an ATC revoked pre-arrest bails for the PTI founder in seven cases due to his absence, as he was imprisoned following conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court overturned the ATC decision, reinstating the PTI founder's bail petitions based on a PTI founder's petition. Recently, another ATC confirmed the PTI founder's interim bail in four cases involving attacks near Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, the burning of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and an incident with a container at Kalma Chowk.
