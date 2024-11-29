Open Menu

May-9 Cases: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Imtiaz Sheikh Till Dec 6

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 09:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, until December 6 in three May 9 cases, including the attack on Askari Tower.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on the bail applications, during which Imtiaz Sheikh appeared in court following the expiry of his interim bail.

A member of the joint investigation team (JIT), DSP Javed Asif, and Investigation Officer Muhammad Aslam submitted the report of the JIT and stated that the accused had been declared guilty in the Askari Tower attack case. They further submitted that the accused had failed to join the investigations into two cases involving the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

In response, the court directed the defense counsel to complete arguments in the Askari Tower case, as the investigation into it had been concluded.

However, an associate lawyer informed the court that the senior counsel was unavailable and requested additional time to present arguments.

The court noted that a final opportunity was being granted to advance arguments in the matter and adjourned further proceedings until December 6. The court also directed the accused to join the investigations in the two pending cases, warning that failure to do so would result in the matter being decided based on the existing record.

