May-9 cases: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:12 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, till March 12 in two cases related to May-9 riots

Earlier, both sisters appeared before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal in connection with cases of attacking Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations could not be completed as both sisters had not joined the investigations yet.

However, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan submitted that they had already given their written statements.

At this, the court ordered both sisters to join the investigations and extended their interim bail till March 12.

Meanwhile, another ATC Judge Arshad Javed extended the interim bail of the sisters of PTI founder till March 16 in cases of torching the PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 riots.

