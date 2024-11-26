May-9 Cases: ATC Extends Omar Ayub's Interim Bail Till Dec 7
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub until December 7 in three cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, related to the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub until December 7 in three cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications, during which Omar Ayub did not appear.
However, his counsel filed an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He submitted that Omar Ayub could not appear due to road closures.
At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Omar Ayub from personal appearance for one day, besides extending his interim bail until December 7.
Omar Ayub had filed pre-arrest bail applications in three cases, including the torching of Shadman Police Station and attacks on Askari Tower and Jinnah House.
