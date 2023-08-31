Open Menu

May-9 Cases: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of 86 PTI Leaders, Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for another five days in two cases related to May-9 violence, after the addition of new offences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for another five days in two cases related to May-9 violence, after the addition of new offences.

Earlier, the police produced 77 accused, including former MNA Aalia Hamza, fashion designer Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Ambreen, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their fresh physical remand following the addition of new offences in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore).

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused as investigation related to new offences could not be completed.

The prosecution also supported the stance of the investigation officer, adding that the police had received 600 footage of the incident and new evidence emerged due to it.

At this, the court allowed the request and extended the physical remand of the accused for another five days and directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, September 5.

The court also observed that the female accused would remain in police custody during the day and they would be transferred to jail at night, during the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court also extended physical remand of PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and six others in a case of attacking and torching Shadman police station.

Earlier, the Shadman police produced the accused before the court on expiry of their fresh physical remand term after the addition of new offences. The investigation officer pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused as investigation related to new offences could not be completed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting) and others.

More Stories From Pakistan