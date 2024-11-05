An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to present arguments on the bail applications related to eight cases connected to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to present arguments on the bail applications related to eight cases connected to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings on the bail applications filed by the PTI founder in relation to the eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

During the hearing, the court noted the absence of the PTI founder's senior counsel, with his junior counsel appearing in his place.

The junior counsel informed the court that the senior counsel was in Islamabad and requested additional time.

In response, the court expressed displeasure, remarking that the senior lawyer was "frequently in Islamabad" and that it was time to conclude the arguments.

The court then adjourned the proceedings until November 8, granting a final chance for the PTI founder's counsel to present arguments.