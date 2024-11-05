- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- May-9 cases: ATC grants final opportunity to PTI founder's counsel to present arguments on bail appl ..
May-9 Cases: ATC Grants Final Opportunity To PTI Founder's Counsel To Present Arguments On Bail Applications
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to present arguments on the bail applications related to eight cases connected to the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to present arguments on the bail applications related to eight cases connected to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings on the bail applications filed by the PTI founder in relation to the eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.
During the hearing, the court noted the absence of the PTI founder's senior counsel, with his junior counsel appearing in his place.
The junior counsel informed the court that the senior counsel was in Islamabad and requested additional time.
In response, the court expressed displeasure, remarking that the senior lawyer was "frequently in Islamabad" and that it was time to conclude the arguments.
The court then adjourned the proceedings until November 8, granting a final chance for the PTI founder's counsel to present arguments.
Recent Stories
Participants of 26th National Security Workshop visit NHQ
KITE organizes training session for project implementation staff
KP Govt plans to polarize public offices
Chairman WSSC review cleanliness drive in DIKhan
ICCI, NUML unite to bridge industry -academia gap
Diversion Plan for Construction Work at F-8 Exchange Chowk: ITP
Spain unveils aid plan a week after catastrophic floods
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur
Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan
CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU
Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence against women
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Participants of 26th National Security Workshop visit NHQ35 seconds ago
-
KITE organizes training session for project implementation staff7 minutes ago
-
KP Govt plans to polarize public offices37 seconds ago
-
Chairman WSSC review cleanliness drive in DIKhan26 seconds ago
-
Diversion Plan for Construction Work at F-8 Exchange Chowk: ITP29 seconds ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler32 seconds ago
-
Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur10 minutes ago
-
Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan10 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence against women19 seconds ago
-
Two boilers sealed, owners fined22 seconds ago
-
Suspect arrested after police shootout in Shorkot23 seconds ago
-
Apni Chhat Apna Ghar initiative launched in Khanewal25 seconds ago