Open Menu

May-9 Cases: ATC Grants Final Opportunity To PTI Founder's Counsel To Present Arguments On Bail Applications

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

May-9 cases: ATC grants final opportunity to PTI founder's counsel to present arguments on bail applications

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to present arguments on the bail applications related to eight cases connected to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a final opportunity to the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to present arguments on the bail applications related to eight cases connected to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings on the bail applications filed by the PTI founder in relation to the eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

During the hearing, the court noted the absence of the PTI founder's senior counsel, with his junior counsel appearing in his place.

The junior counsel informed the court that the senior counsel was in Islamabad and requested additional time.

In response, the court expressed displeasure, remarking that the senior lawyer was "frequently in Islamabad" and that it was time to conclude the arguments.

The court then adjourned the proceedings until November 8, granting a final chance for the PTI founder's counsel to present arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Station May November Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Participants of 26th National Security Workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th National Security Workshop visit NHQ

35 seconds ago
 KITE organizes training session for project implem ..

KITE organizes training session for project implementation staff

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt plans to polarize public offices

KP Govt plans to polarize public offices

37 seconds ago
 Chairman WSSC review cleanliness drive in DIKhan

Chairman WSSC review cleanliness drive in DIKhan

26 seconds ago
 ICCI, NUML unite to bridge industry -academia gap

ICCI, NUML unite to bridge industry -academia gap

28 seconds ago
 Diversion Plan for Construction Work at F-8 Exchan ..

Diversion Plan for Construction Work at F-8 Exchange Chowk: ITP

29 seconds ago
Spain unveils aid plan a week after catastrophic f ..

Spain unveils aid plan a week after catastrophic floods

31 seconds ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

32 seconds ago
 Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

10 minutes ago
 Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Mult ..

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan

10 minutes ago
 CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

10 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence a ..

Islamic Relief arranges event to tackle violence against women

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan