May-9 cases: ATC grants interim bail to Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema in 7 more cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, former leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), until May 21 in seven more cases related to May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, former leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), until May 21 in seven more cases related to May 9 riots.

The court ordered the both to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of interim bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions of both former PTI leaders, who also appeared during the proceedings.

Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema had approached the court for bail in seven cases, including the Askari Tower attack, torching of the PML-N office in Model Town, and torching of Shadman Police Station, on May 9 riots.

It is pertinent to mention here that both former leaders had already obtained pre-arrest interim bail in Jinnah House attack and another case.