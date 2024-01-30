May-9 Cases: ATC Grants Permission To Investigate Fawad Chaudhry In Jail
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 09:57 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed police to investigate former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with two May-9 violence cases
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed police to investigate former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with two May-9 violence cases.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal granted permission on applications filed by the investigation officers concerned.
The investigation officers had submitted that the former federal minister was involved in cases of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 violence. They submitted that Fawad Chaudhry was imprisoned at Adiala Jail and requested the court to grant permission to investigate him in jail.
The Model Town and Naseerabad police had registered cases of torching the PML-N office and torching a container at Kalma Chowk respectively.
Recent Stories
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended2 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power2 minutes ago
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case13 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK10 minutes ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-14510 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast10 minutes ago
-
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar10 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people10 minutes ago
-
Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting9 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff10 minutes ago
-
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS10 minutes ago