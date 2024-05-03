Open Menu

May-9 Cases: ATC Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants For 14 Accused

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM

May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused who failed to appear in two cases related to May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused who failed to appear in two cases related to May 9 violence.

The court ordered the police to arrest and produce the accused, Attaur Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Ikram Ullah, Abdul Hadi, Aman Ullah, Ali Hassan, Shahbaz Siddique, Mian Abad, and Rubina Rizwan, before the court on May 15 in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

Similarly, the court instructed the police to arrest and produce the accused Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Ahmad, Saeed Shah, Muhammad Parvaiz, and Mohsin Gul Agha before the court on May 15 in connection with the Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over both cases, with other accused appearing and marking their attendance.

The Gulberg and Sarwar Road police had filed challans in the court regarding the Askari Tower and Jinnah House attack cases of May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Attack Riots Police Road Gulberg May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Liaquat University Hospital invites applications f ..

Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job

51 seconds ago
 Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mis ..

Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon

52 seconds ago
 Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris universi ..

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

56 seconds ago
 Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor K ..

Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & ..

Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude o ..

10 minutes ago
 US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

1 hour ago
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

1 hour ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

1 hour ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

1 hour ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

1 hour ago
 Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan