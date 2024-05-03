May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused who failed to appear in two cases related to May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused who failed to appear in two cases related to May 9 violence.

The court ordered the police to arrest and produce the accused, Attaur Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Ikram Ullah, Abdul Hadi, Aman Ullah, Ali Hassan, Shahbaz Siddique, Mian Abad, and Rubina Rizwan, before the court on May 15 in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

Similarly, the court instructed the police to arrest and produce the accused Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Ahmad, Saeed Shah, Muhammad Parvaiz, and Mohsin Gul Agha before the court on May 15 in connection with the Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over both cases, with other accused appearing and marking their attendance.

The Gulberg and Sarwar Road police had filed challans in the court regarding the Askari Tower and Jinnah House attack cases of May 9 riots.