May-9 Cases: ATC Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants For 14 Accused
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused who failed to appear in two cases related to May 9 violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused who failed to appear in two cases related to May 9 violence.
The court ordered the police to arrest and produce the accused, Attaur Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Ikram Ullah, Abdul Hadi, Aman Ullah, Ali Hassan, Shahbaz Siddique, Mian Abad, and Rubina Rizwan, before the court on May 15 in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.
Similarly, the court instructed the police to arrest and produce the accused Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Ahmad, Saeed Shah, Muhammad Parvaiz, and Mohsin Gul Agha before the court on May 15 in connection with the Askari Tower attack case.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over both cases, with other accused appearing and marking their attendance.
The Gulberg and Sarwar Road police had filed challans in the court regarding the Askari Tower and Jinnah House attack cases of May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi
Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude o ..
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job51 seconds ago
-
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon52 seconds ago
-
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude on Saturday10 minutes ago
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab1 hour ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra1 hour ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD1 hour ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20211 hour ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power1 hour ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q1 hour ago