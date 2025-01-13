May-9 Cases: LHC Overrules Objections On 7 Bail Petitions Of PTI Founder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 10:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday overruled objections raised by the registrar's office on seven bail petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in cases related to the May 9 riots and ordered that they be scheduled for hearing.
A two-member bench, comprising LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, took up the eight petitions as objection cases following concerns raised by the registrar's office.
Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, argued before the bench that the registrar's office had raised identical objections on seven of the petitions, citing the absence of his client’s thumb impressions. For the eighth petition, the office objected to the lack of a certified copy of the verdict in the case.
He further assured the bench that a new affidavit would be submitted during the next hearing.
After hearing the arguments, the bench overruled the objections on seven petitions and directed the office to schedule them for hearing. However, the bench upheld the objection in one case, instructing the petitioner to attach a certified copy of the verdict.
The PTI founder had filed post-arrest bail petitions in eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and the torching of the Shadman Police Station.
It is pertinent to mention that an anti-terrorism court had, on November 27, dismissed the bail petitions of the PTI founder in these cases.
