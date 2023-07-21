May-9 cases: LHC withdraws stay order issued to Imran

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday withdrew a stay order issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against coercive measures in May-9 cases, wherein he was not nominated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday withdrew a stay order issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against coercive measures in May-9 cases, wherein he was not nominated.

The single bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman for consolidation of all cases of May-9 riots against him.

A junior counsel informed the court that senior counsel Sardar Latif Khosa was busy before the Apex court and requested to adjourn the proceedings. He also requested the court not to withdraw the stay order issued on the last hearing.

However, the court adjourned further proceedings for an indefinite time but did not extend the stay order.

On July 14, the LHC had stopped police from taking coercive measures against Imran Khan in May-9 cases, wherein he was not nominated.