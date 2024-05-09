May 9 Culprits Must Be Brought To Logical End: Hanif Abbasi
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 11:51 PM
PML-N leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has dismissed any possibility of forming a judicial commission on the tragedy of May 9, terming it as unjustified
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) PML-N leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has dismissed any possibility of forming a judicial commission on the tragedy of May 9, terming it as unjustified.
He said that the masterminds of the incidents were roaming freely in the country. A judicial commission is needed when things go hidden, he said adding that contrarily those involved in the chaos had been freely moving.
The culprits and planners of 9th May should be brought to logical conclusion to prevent any repetition of such events in future.
Speaking at a press conference along with party’s local leadership here on Thursday, Hanif Abbasi termed 9th May the darkest day of country’s history which should not be allowed to occur again. They have done a damage to the country which has not been done in 76 years of the country’s history.
Attacks on GHQ, Corps Commander House, martyrs' sculptures and metro bus stations have been proved to be anti-state acts to which strictest actions are required, he said.
He further said pardoning them will pave the way for others in future for such notorious acts. Former PTI Chairman wants politics on one side and attacks on state on the other side, he added.
Abbasi blamed that attacking on state was a global agenda. Enemies of the Pakistan sitting in abroad are engaged in negative propaganda against the state, he said. Pointing out PTI, Hanif Abbasi said that the miscreant group had also caused displeasure on diplomatic fronts including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and China.
Sardar Naseem, Haji Parvez Khan and local Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) were also present during the press conference.
Recent Stories
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks7 minutes ago
-
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta7 minutes ago
-
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 158 minutes ago
-
China launches new satellite7 minutes ago
-
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP7 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly adopts unanimous resolution to condemn May 9 incident7 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani condemns May 9 incident37 minutes ago
-
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi1 hour ago
-
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM1 hour ago
-
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities1 hour ago