Open Menu

May 9 Culprits Must Be Brought To Logical End: Hanif Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 11:51 PM

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

PML-N leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has dismissed any possibility of forming a judicial commission on the tragedy of May 9, terming it as unjustified

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) PML-N leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has dismissed any possibility of forming a judicial commission on the tragedy of May 9, terming it as unjustified.

He said that the masterminds of the incidents were roaming freely in the country. A judicial commission is needed when things go hidden, he said adding that contrarily those involved in the chaos had been freely moving.

The culprits and planners of 9th May should be brought to logical conclusion to prevent any repetition of such events in future.

Speaking at a press conference along with party’s local leadership here on Thursday, Hanif Abbasi termed 9th May the darkest day of country’s history which should not be allowed to occur again. They have done a damage to the country which has not been done in 76 years of the country’s history.

Attacks on GHQ, Corps Commander House, martyrs' sculptures and metro bus stations have been proved to be anti-state acts to which strictest actions are required, he said.

He further said pardoning them will pave the way for others in future for such notorious acts. Former PTI Chairman wants politics on one side and attacks on state on the other side, he added.

Abbasi blamed that attacking on state was a global agenda. Enemies of the Pakistan sitting in abroad are engaged in negative propaganda against the state, he said. Pointing out PTI, Hanif Abbasi said that the miscreant group had also caused displeasure on diplomatic fronts including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and China.

Sardar Naseem, Haji Parvez Khan and local Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) were also present during the press conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Metro Saudi Arabia Malaysia May Hanif Abbasi Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

3 minutes ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

7 minutes ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

7 minutes ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

7 minutes ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

8 minutes ago
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

8 minutes ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

13 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

7 minutes ago
 Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers ..

Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP

7 minutes ago
 Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

7 minutes ago
 Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Fed ..

Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan