May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) PML-N leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has dismissed any possibility of forming a judicial commission on the tragedy of May 9, terming it as unjustified.

He said that the masterminds of the incidents were roaming freely in the country. A judicial commission is needed when things go hidden, he said adding that contrarily those involved in the chaos had been freely moving.

The culprits and planners of 9th May should be brought to logical conclusion to prevent any repetition of such events in future.

Speaking at a press conference along with party’s local leadership here on Thursday, Hanif Abbasi termed 9th May the darkest day of country’s history which should not be allowed to occur again. They have done a damage to the country which has not been done in 76 years of the country’s history.

Attacks on GHQ, Corps Commander House, martyrs' sculptures and metro bus stations have been proved to be anti-state acts to which strictest actions are required, he said.

He further said pardoning them will pave the way for others in future for such notorious acts. Former PTI Chairman wants politics on one side and attacks on state on the other side, he added.

Abbasi blamed that attacking on state was a global agenda. Enemies of the Pakistan sitting in abroad are engaged in negative propaganda against the state, he said. Pointing out PTI, Hanif Abbasi said that the miscreant group had also caused displeasure on diplomatic fronts including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and China.

Sardar Naseem, Haji Parvez Khan and local Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) were also present during the press conference.