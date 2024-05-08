May 9 event is heartbreaking incident in history of country: Khaliq Achakzai

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain Retired Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Wednesday said that the May 9 incident was a heartbreaking incident in the history of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain Retired Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Wednesday said that the May 9 incident was a heartbreaking incident in the history of the country.

In a statement issued regarding the May 9 incident here, he strongly condemned the incident, saying that the manner in which the law and order of the country was attempted to harm was unprecedented.

He said that the attack on the country's institutions showed that those who participated in this nefarious conspiracy were enemies of the country and the nation adding that an attempt was made to please Pakistan's enemies with such terrorist acts.

The nation is united even today and will always thwart such conspiracies, he said.

He further said that our country including Balochistan was stable because of the country's institutions due to positive role of law enforcement agencies.