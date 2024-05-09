Open Menu

May 9 Heart-wrenching Incident, Darkest Day In Human History: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, termed the tragic incident of May 9 the darkest day in the country’s history and promised that the victims of this heartbreaking incident will never be forgotten.

"The sacrifices of martyrs in this tragedy will always be remembered," he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

"The government will not rest until those responsible for the vile acts on May 9 are apprehended and brought to 

justice soon," he added.

"The dark days will remain an unforgettable period in our history," he said.

"Despite political differences, the integrity of the nation remains crucial, and those responsible for the May 9 disaster must be held accountable," he added.

While showing his serious concern over the current political state of affairs, he suggested a ‘grand national dialogue’ for all political parties to ease the situation.

He said that the violent incidents of May 9 were not only an attack on the Pakistan Army but on the entire population.

He asked the culprits involved in the incident to say sorry, adding that May 9 was an attempt to create hatred between the people and the army.

“We salute our armed forces and our martyrs for their sacrifices for the security of Pakistan,” he said.

More Stories From Pakistan