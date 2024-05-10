May 9 incident deep-rooted conspiracy: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the May 9 incident was not simply an act of terrorism but was a deep-rooted conspiracy.

He was speaking at the Paigham-e-Aman 9th May program organised by the Sindh Information Department at a local hotel, said a statement on Thursday.

The conference was attended by provincial ministers – Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, provincial secretaries, members of civil society, tv and film artists, anchors, and family members of Shuhda.

Murad recalling the bravery of Captain Karnal Sher Khan said that he fought against two divisions of the Indian Army at Kargil and embraced Shahadat on July 5, 1999. The Indian army men wanted to disfigure his body, but their officer stopped them saying that the body of such a bold warrior could not be disrespected, the CM said and added that the Indian army officer wrote citations of Sher Khan’s bravery and put the draft in his pocket this was how we learned about the story.

The statue of Captain Sher Khan was raised at Mardan to honour the national hero. “But, look at the mindset of the May 9 culprits who disrespected the statue by beheading it,” he said and added “The culprit who cut the head of Sher Khan’s statue was a criminal but the person who instigated them to desecrate the national memorial and statues of the national heroes was the actual culprit of the nation.

The CM said that when Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was killed Asif Ali Zardari openly announced `Pakistan Khapay’ – we need Pakistan - because some of the party workers had raised slogans against Pakistan. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated the commitment of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that Democracy was the best revenge. “This is the leadership which always kept the country and its institutions supreme,” he said and added that nobody would dare to look at this country with an evil eye as long as we were alive.

Murad Shah said that PPP leadership never turned against the law of the land, its institutions rather worked for national unity, cohesion and strengthening of democracy and democratic institutions.

He said that when Faryal Talpur and Sharjeel Memon were arrested despite having bail from the court the party leadership did not instigate the party workers but faced the cases. “This is the difference between the democratic party and the party imposed on this country.

Murad Shah recalled that on May 9, `these enemies of the nation’ attacked Rangers watch tower/Choki, and set police mobiles, ambulances, and buses on fire in the city which he visited to establish the writ of the government. “I salute the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in the city.

At the program’s conclusion, the chief minister met with the families and children of the Shuhda, shared valuable moments and took photos with them.

Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that genuine political forces like the PPP faced every kind of tyranny even sacrificing their leaders and workers in large numbers but never went against the law of the land and its institutions.

He added that those who have martyrs in their homes, families and the party value them, honour them, and observe their memorial days to remember their sacrifices.

On the occasion, Ramzan Chhipa, TV artists, celebrities and family members of the Shuhda condemned May 9 and said it would always be remembered as a black day in the history of the country.

At the program, the clips of the May 9 storm, arson and attack on national assets were also shown on the screen to remind the people of the incident.