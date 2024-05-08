(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the May 9 tragic incidents were the biggest conspiracy orchestrated to disrupt the country's development, and harm its defence and integrity.

Addressing a press conference, he strongly condemned the attacks on military installations and defiling of martyrs' memorials on May 9 last year - the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

Such a tragedy had never ever been witnessed that was aimed to weaken the country, he added.

Atta Tarar said the authorities concerned had irrefutable evidence against the perpetrators of May 9 incidents, and their faces would be exposed before the public.

“The May 9 events were systematically planned to undermine the country's defence,” he added.

The vandalism and arson at the defence installations and dishonouring of martyrs' memorials were the heinous crimes that the enemies of Pakistan had never dared to even think of, the minister said.

Atta Tarar said there should be a public debate on what punishment had been given to the perpetrators so far, calling for a strict action against them to set an example for future deterrence.

The Information Minister said no political party in the country had ever compromised the national integrity as it was done by a group of miscreants who attacked the country on May 9 and created unrest for their political and personal gains.

He said the events of May 9 were done to weaken Pakistan internally and externally.

“The events of May 9 were systematically planned to undermine the country's defense” he added.

The minister said, in the recent past, Pakistani pilot brought down two Indian aircrafts who violated the country defence. Therefore, those who attacked our defence must be taken to task.

He said that it was unfortunate that on May 9, the miscreants did not spare memorial of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed and set it on fire.

He lauded the courage and professionalism of the armed forces recalling the bravery of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed who was even admired by an Indian brigadier.

He said, “the Indian brigadier said Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed has fought very bravely and must be given due recognition.”

The minister said, the miscreants group vandalized the memorials of martyrs for political and personal purposes.

“If you had a difference, you would have taken out a procession but the aim of the people involved in the May 9 incidents was not to protest but to spread chaos and anarchy in the country” he added.

He said that picture of Sarfar Saddique was hit by the miscreant and memorial of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed was defiled for political gains.

“I visited the Sawabi and apologize from the brother of Colonel Sher Khan Anwar Lala and said I am here to apologize on behalf of the nation” he added.

He said that a malicious campaign was launched on the crash of an Army chopper and damaged Pakistan Air Force aircraft at Mainwali. He said that Pakistan Air Force known for its bravery .

He said that MM Aalim was known internationally for bringing down Indian aircraft within no time. “ The tragedy of May 9 would never be allowed to be repeated.”

He said that disrespect of the people who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan would never be allowed”. He said that people of Pakistan including civilian have given unmatched sacrifices in war against terrorism.

The minister said that in the viral videos, it could be seen how the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provoked people to attack the government and defence installations.

He said “We are ready to sacrifice every thing for the sake of Pakistan, Pakistan comes first and Pakistan will remain forever.” He said that Pakistan has come into being after the sacrifices of the people.

He said that why people involved in the May 9 had not been punished and cases should have not reached to a logical conclusion.

The minister said that when Capitol Hill was attacked in America, all those involved were punished with in no time.

He said that the cases of May 9 had not reached to logical conclusion despite having all the evidences.

He said “We have to tell the youth that everything is connected with the integrity of the country; we have to reject the politics of chaos and forge unity among our ranks.”

The Minister said that at present, the country’s economy was taking off and all the economic indicators were on upward trajectory. He said that all the international financial institutions were making positive predictions about the country's economic situation.

He said that historical cooperation was going on with Saudi Arabia and China and international leaders were visiting Pakistan.

“Pakistan is being recognized at international forums” he added.

The minister said, keeping in view the incident of May 9, a special meeting of the Cabinet has been called tomorrow, and the meeting will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

He said that as chief guest, the leadership of other political including People's Party, IPP, National Party, Muslim League (Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement have been invited to attend the meeting. In the evening the prime minister would address a gathering in the convention center.

