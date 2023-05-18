UrduPoint.com

May 9 Incidents Conspiracy To Create Rifts Between Youth, National Institutions: Maryam

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 11:31 PM

May 9 incidents conspiracy to create rifts between youth, national institutions: Maryam

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the May 9 incidents were a well planned conspiracy by miscreants to create rifts between the young generation and the national institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the May 9 incidents were a well planned conspiracy by miscreants to create rifts between the young generation and the national institutions.

She said that the minds of the youth were poised by a so called political party under a deliberated move.

She was addressing a meeting of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) chaired by herself here.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI chief used the youth to avoid the Rs 60 billion corruption case against him. Handful of miscreants were used to attack the country in the guise of protests, she added.

She regretted that the hate and intolerance was promoted in the people particularly the youth for achieving personal agenda.

She said that PTI chief who was himself accused in Toshakhana case, destroyed national economy, business and youth's employment during his tenure.

She said there was a need to understand the difference between construction and destruction simultaneously difference between protest and terrorism.

She expressed the resolve to strengthen national unity, solidarity and brotherhood besides promoting peace and tolerance in society.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to restore economy, businesses and to ensure provision of employment to the youth.

She linked the country's progress with provision of education, health and other positive activities to the youth.

She resolved to bring country's future leadership from the youth, saying that the objective behind reviving the MSF was to train the youth on the basis of an ideology.

Reorganization process of the MSF was reviewed in the meeting.

It was apprised that the registration of more than 50,000 students had been completed in one month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Young Progress May Muslim From Unity Foods Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with ..

Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with Iran

32 seconds ago
 Denz wins from Giro breakaway as Crans Montana loo ..

Denz wins from Giro breakaway as Crans Montana looms

2 minutes ago
 Three New Vessels Authorized to Participate Under ..

Three New Vessels Authorized to Participate Under Black Sea Grain Deal - UN Spok ..

2 minutes ago
 Men's football, police & Air Force qualified for s ..

Men's football, police & Air Force qualified for semi-finals of 34th National Ga ..

1 hour ago
 Famous Urdu writer, poet, critic Wazir Agha rememb ..

Famous Urdu writer, poet, critic Wazir Agha remembered

2 minutes ago
 President Alvi urges politicians to resolve issues ..

President Alvi urges politicians to resolve issues with sagacity, patience

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.