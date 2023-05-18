May 9 incidents conspiracy to create rifts between youth, national institutions: Maryam

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the May 9 incidents were a well planned conspiracy by miscreants to create rifts between the young generation and the national institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the May 9 incidents were a well planned conspiracy by miscreants to create rifts between the young generation and the national institutions.

She said that the minds of the youth were poised by a so called political party under a deliberated move.

She was addressing a meeting of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) chaired by herself here.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI chief used the youth to avoid the Rs 60 billion corruption case against him. Handful of miscreants were used to attack the country in the guise of protests, she added.

She regretted that the hate and intolerance was promoted in the people particularly the youth for achieving personal agenda.

She said that PTI chief who was himself accused in Toshakhana case, destroyed national economy, business and youth's employment during his tenure.

She said there was a need to understand the difference between construction and destruction simultaneously difference between protest and terrorism.

She expressed the resolve to strengthen national unity, solidarity and brotherhood besides promoting peace and tolerance in society.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to restore economy, businesses and to ensure provision of employment to the youth.

She linked the country's progress with provision of education, health and other positive activities to the youth.

She resolved to bring country's future leadership from the youth, saying that the objective behind reviving the MSF was to train the youth on the basis of an ideology.

Reorganization process of the MSF was reviewed in the meeting.

It was apprised that the registration of more than 50,000 students had been completed in one month.