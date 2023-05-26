UrduPoint.com

May-9 Incidents Planned, Targeted Attempt Of Insurrection: Kh Asif

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

May-9 incidents planned, targeted attempt of insurrection: Kh Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the unfortunate incidents of May 9 were part of a planned, targeted and organised attempt of insurrection against the state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the unfortunate incidents of May 9 were part of a planned, targeted and organised attempt of insurrection against the state.

Talking to the media after visiting the burnt Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore) here on Friday, he said that on May 9, the violent groups deliberately attacked the installations, memorials, symbols and residences of an institution in a well organised manner. He said that public reaction was always spontaneous, and all kinds of public or private properties were hit by them. But on the black day of May 9, only army's properties, setups, statues of martyrs, vehicles, buildings and soldiers were targeted.

Khawaja Asif said that the situation created a question as to why such a reaction was not witnessed after the so-called assassination attack on Imran Khan. And why such a reaction was shown when he was merely taken into legal custody, adding that it showed that the attacks on May 9 were planned somewhere else.

Elaborating the background of the unprecedented reaction, he said that after his constitutional removal from the office of the prime minister through a successful no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had continuously been targeting Pakistan Army and its leadership in his speeches. He said that it appeared that the people, who had burnt portraits and the piano of Quaid-e-Azam, were not mentally or ideologically Pakistani people, despite having the nationality.

The minister said that the miscreants intentionally demolished, insulted and destroyed Army's assets and even did not spared Shuhada, who sacrificed their lives for protection of the nation and the country. He said that there could be hundreds of differences with the institutions and politicians, but the red-line, which was crossed on May 9, had never been even thought of crossing in the last 76 years of the national history despite several bigger reactions taking place these years.

He said that in the current planned rebellion attempt, no civil building including the Governor's House and assembly buildings was touched and only army installations were targeted in the same pattern in every city including Lahore, Mardan, Chakdara, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other cities, which showed that the miscreants were given identified targets and they were trained for launching attacks on the state.

The minister said that a message was attempted to be given to the world and enemy that installations and residences of the Pakistan Army were vulnerable. He said that the man had crossed all limits now after removal from the seat. He said that legal action would be taken against all culprits involved in the insurrection.

To a question about political leaders of the PTI involved in violence, Khawaja Asif said that majority of people inducted in the PTI were 'newborn' politicians and they were prepared in the last 10 to 12 years for the PTI so they did not feel hesitation in leaving the party.

To another question, the minister expressed his hope that the establishment would now never be part of the politics, adding that now when they wanted to quit their role in politics, Imran was again trying to instigate them to participate in politics.

To another question, he said that Imran did not condemn the May 9 incidents for 12 days, and when he did so, even then he conditionally condemned it.

To a question about formation of a commission to probe some audio leaks, he said that a group of judges had taken the issue into their own hands and decided to probe their own audios also.

Replying to a question, he said that Imran himself was the main character of the rebellion conspiracy; however, people, who were involved in the conspiracy, should be trialed.

To a question about the future-role of the establishment in the politics, he hoped that it would not happen again; however, he added that a new social contract was needed to be signed among all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Faisalabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister World Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Khawaja Asif Vehicles Man Mardan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same May Media All From

Recent Stories

Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

29 seconds ago
 Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceil ..

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - ..

30 seconds ago
 Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Again ..

Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Against UN Mission in Mali - Report ..

32 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation ..

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation

33 seconds ago
 Resolution approved to name a road after founder o ..

Resolution approved to name a road after founder of Ivory Coast

35 seconds ago
 UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enab ..

UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enabling environment for electric ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.