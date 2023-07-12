May 9 mayhem culprits to be taught lesson in General Elections: Dastgir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the people of Pakistan would bring the May 9 violence culprits to justice and teach them a lesson in the General Elections through voting.

The minister during a news conference here said, Israel's statement on human rights situation in Pakistan was to overshadow the May 9 culprits, who had been trying to bring the country to doom since they came into power after the elections 2018.

Khan said the Foreign office had strongly and aptly condemned Israel's statement on human rights situation in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has never recognized Israel and it can be seen on Pakistan's passport as through it a Pakistani can travel to all countries but not Israel. We have showed solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters," he said.

He was of the view that after the 2018 General Elections, voices were being echoed to recognize Israel and this came from the same political party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) which was involved in the horrific incidents.

"We can easily see who benefitted from May 9 incidents and who suffered loss. A sickening campaign was run against the Pakistan Army and Martyrs on social media.

Same type of drive was run against the Martyrs when a Pakistan Army helicopter was crashed during flood response," he said.

Dastgir said everyone clearly knew who was separating and destroying the country and was involved in de-seating Former Primer Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

"They (PTI) were involved in the bargain deal on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). When India took over Kashmir all what the then government did was a 1:30 minute silence on Friday," he said.

He said as to safeguard foreign involvement in the country was necessary to identify and bar those involved in destabilizing the country.

"It was the PTI's tenure in which Pakistanis were allowed to travel to Israel," he added.

Dastgir said PTI was involved in attack on Radio Pakistan in Peshawar and also back in 2014 on the building of Pakistan Television.

"PTI asked people to burn electricity bills in 2014 and told overseas Pakistanis to send money through hundi and then civil disobedience. They gave statements for perpetrating disturbance in the ranks of Pakistan Army as well," he said.

He said the people of Pakistan would elect a government who would take them out of challenges and help Pakistan flourish and prosper.