May 9 Mayhem Eliminate PTI From Politics:Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

May 9 mayhem eliminate PTI from politics:Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Monday said May 9 incidents have eliminated Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) from the country's politics as its leaders and party workers were found guilty of committing crimes by attacking state institutions.

Talking to a private news channel he accused of PTI chief mastermind of the May 9 mayhem.

He held the PTI chairman responsible for destroying state institutions due to poor policies.

He said the coalition government after coming into power has taken harsh steps to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

To a question about the future course of action of his party (PML-N), he expressed optimism to form the next government with a full mandate. "We will bring massive reforms in every institution to achieve speedy progress in Pakistan," he observed.

To another query, he said there was no plan to delay general elections.

