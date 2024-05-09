May 9 mayhem perpetrators accountability to reach logical conclusion: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said the accountability of the perpetrators of May 9th mayhem would reach to its logical conclusion as it was a matter of sanctity of the martyrs’ and 240 million Pakistanis’ pride in their Armed Forces.

Addressing the news conference flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Defence Minister termed the attacks on military installations as tantamount to country enmity. Khawaja Asif said the Armed Forces and civil law enforcement agencies are fighting the war for the country’s survival and rendering sacrifices every day during the ongoing war on terror.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deliberately damaged the prestige of the state institution under its inimical motive, he alleged. The Defence Minister accused the PTI for making the Army Chief’s appointment controversial whereas the appointment was the only prerogative of the Prime Minister.

“I have been four times part of the process as the defence minister which was never influenced by any entity as it was the then PML-N government’s vision to appoint the most decorated soldier as the Army Chief,” he said. He said the PTI former chairman orchestrated a new narrative of “absolutely not, and no to slavery”, but his party leaders were meeting with the US Ambassador and hiring lobbyists to beseech them for relief. The Minister also lambasted the PTI members of the Parliament for obstructing proceedings of the House under their political motives to benefit their detained party founder.

He accused the PTI for hatching out the conspiracy against the state institutions in the past years and termed it as a planned activity and not an abrupt or new move. “The PTI is a political force in the Parliament and they claim that forced statements were made by deflected PTI leaders whereas the latter categorically stated Imran Khan was not listening to them.

Media, commentators and analysts are also claiming that forcefully party loyalties were shifted by the PTI leaders. All of them may retract from their statements if they are right,” he said. The PTI, he said has done nothing for the betterment of the country despite ten years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PTI).

January 6, Capitol Hill attack perpetrators and rioters were charged with penalties under special legislation, whereas the facilitators and the leaders were also taken to task in the United States of America,” he added.

While deriding the PTI slogan of “Khan Nahi to Pakistan Nahi” (No Pakistan Without Khan), Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was not hinging upon the personality of an individual but was created after millions of people’s sacrifices. Quaid-e-Azam late led the migration of people from Jammu till UP for a separate Islamic state to be run under the law of Allah and His Prophet (PBUH). Khan Nahi to Pakistani Nahi sloganeers mind that Pakistan would remain till the day of judgment as it was founded after the sacrifices of the martyrs of 1947 independence movement, the 1965 War and the War on terror martyrs.

It is the part of faith of every Pakistani that Pakistan means ‘There is no God but one’,” he added. He queried that on whose behest the state institutions were targeted and for what reasons which should be revealed before the nation.

Responding to media queries, he said the political parties would have to hold dialogue with each other whereas the state institution has decided to stay away from politics then it should not be dragged by any party into the process.