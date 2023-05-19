UrduPoint.com

May-9: Meeting Reviews Progress On Miscreants' Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review progress regarding legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the May-9 incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review progress regarding legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the May-9 incidents.

The meeting approved cash rewards for those who identified the accused.

The meeting expressed deep concern over illegal facilitation of the nominated accused persons in the attacks and it was decided to send a reference against officials who provided facilitation to the accused. It was agreed upon in the meeting that the decision of illegal and unconstitutional facilitation of the nominated accused would be challenged. The meeting gave approval for a negotiating team, headed by the commissioner Lahore division, to go to Zaman Park.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered vigorous follow-up of the cases, filed against the miscreants, adding that the commissioners and RPOs concerned should hold daily meetings to supervise the prosecution process.

The CM directed that the arrest of the miscreants should be ensured at the earliest.

Those who attacked the army installations and public assets did not deserve any concession, he stressed and maintained that May 9 was a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan when terrorism was carried out under a nefarious plan.

The meeting was briefed that identification and arrest of the accused persons was being ensured through geo-fencing, intelligence reports, social media and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) record, and irrefutable evidence of telephonic communications with the top leadership of a political party, which went viral later on. The meeting was further informed that 628 calls of contacts with the top leadership in Lahore had been traced.

Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Additional IGP (Special Branch), additional chief secretary, law secretary, CCPO Lahore, ACS (Home), commissioner Lahore, additional IGP (CTD), IGP (prisons), and other officials attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video-link.

