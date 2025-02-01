Open Menu

May 9, Nov 26 Accused To Face Legal Consequences: Azma Bokhari

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM

May 9, Nov 26 accused to face legal consequences: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that those who claimed to be revolutionaries on May 9 and November 26 must now face the legal consequences.

In a statement, she emphasized that Punjab Police is cracking down on both riverine bandits and hardened criminals alike.

"The police do not harass innocent people, nor do they let convicted criminals go free. The greatest strength of Punjab police is its firm grip on law enforcement," she said while responding to Umar Ayub's statement.

She asserted that the era of filing politically motivated cases or engaging in retaliatory actions in Punjab has come to an end. "Those who desecrated the martyrs’ monuments on May 9 cannot hide behind a political facade," she added.

