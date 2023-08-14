Open Menu

May 9 Planned By PTI Chief, But Failed To Achieve Results: Kh Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

May 9 planned by PTI chief, but failed to achieve results: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Federal defence minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that May-9 incident was a plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, but it failed to achieve its results.

He said military installations were attacked and statues of martyrs were also destroyed by the PTI leaders on that day. Now, in the general election, people would have to take revenge from the enemies of the country. With the power of vote, people should eliminate the country's enemies from the political scene forever.

He expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony held in connection with the Independence Day at Muslim League House Sialkot late at Saturday night.

He said the coalition government steered the country out of minefields laid down by the PTI government. He said that former premier Imran Khan, during around four-year tenure in government, destroyed the national economy.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) steered the country from crises, caused by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Former federal minister said Nawaz Sharif would return to his homeland soon and the journey of country's development and prosperity would be started again.

