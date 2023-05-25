May 9 plot exposes foreign lobby in country: Murtaza Abbassi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Thursday said that the incident of May 9 had exposed the foreign lobby in the country.

"Imran Khan was misleading the people in the name of the State of Medina," said Abbasi while addressing the "'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan" rally here and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

Leaders and workers of the political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), elected municipal members, and many people from civil society participated in the rally, presenting floral wreaths in front of the memorials of the fallen soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

People chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistani armed forces on this occasion.

Former member of KP assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Suba Hazara Sardar Gohar Zaman Khan, President Pakistan People's Party Abbottabad Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon, Advocate Naeem Khan Jadoon, Former District Council Member Habee-ur-Rehman Malik, Colonel (R) Malik Abid, Chairman Abdul Razaq Gujjar, Malik Qamar Hassan, and others, while addressing the rally, expressed their pride in the Pakistani people for having an army that confronts both internal and external enemies.