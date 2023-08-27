Open Menu

May-9 Reflected Not Political Anger But Anti-state Mindset: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah said on Sunday that May-9 mayhem did not reflect anger of some so-called political activists but anti-state mindset.

Talking to the media after visiting the Jinnah House (Corps Commander's House in Lahore Cantt), he said that those who had burnt the house and pictures of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on May 9 could neither be regarded as responsible citizens nor patriots. He said that on May 9, memorials of martyrs, iconic fighter jet of MM Alam, and the statue of martyred Captain Sher Khan were put on fire and vandalised by unruly mobs. He said those who had burnt the sensitive installations were 'zombies' as they had zero per cent ability to apply their own mind.

Jamal Shah said: "Our elders teach us the lesson of patience and advocate to make our surroundings clean and prosperous".

He added that those who were involved in the violent incidents of May 9 would be brought to justice at all costs, as the people of Pakistan would never forget the painful day.

He said that he had visited the burnt building of Radio Pakistan where a stock of heritage information from 1935 were collected, but felt sad to see the present condition of the heritage site. The caretaker minister said the country was facing critical situation these day and collectively efforts from all stakeholders were needed to make it developed and prosperous.

He said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was developing a park named 'Bagh-e-Shuhada' in F-9 sector in Islamabad where 22 statues and monuments of Shuhada would be placed and the park would be inaugurated on Sept 6, the Defence of Pakistan Day. He mentioned that the initiative was taken to pay tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces of the country.

