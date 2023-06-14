ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday said that no one should teach us a lesson on human rights as Pakistan was effectively dealing with the May 9 attackers in accordance with the country's constitution and laws.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the National Commission for Human Rights had not received any complaints regarding the mistreatment of women in prisons.

He expressed concerns about the defamation of Pakistan by its adversaries through social media. The minister stressed that Pakistan was fully aware of the challenges faced by minority groups.

He accused the neighboring country of interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs and fueling religious animosity. The minister noted a decrease in targeted sectarian killings in Quetta following the arrest of Kulbhushan, indicating a potential connection.

Addressing historical events, Riaz Hussain Pirzada alleged that India had deliberately sparked the fire in Karachi during Pakistan's creation when the resolution about Kashmir was moved in the United Nations Security Council.

He asserted that the people of Pakistan including the minority community have their high values and traditions that should be respected, including the celebration of Eid, Diwali and Holi.

The minister strongly refuted the accusation of disrespecting women in prisons, categorically stating that such incidents have never occurred. He said that courts should hear the cases of common people instead of adopting the practice of closing doors during court proceedings.

As a commitment to justice, the Ministry of Human Rights will bear the fees associated with minor crimes cases, he said and affirmed that helping the poor was not just a duty but a solemn oath the government has taken.

As part of efforts to support the minority community, Minister Pirzada announced that funds would be provided through the Benazir Income Support Program.