Open Menu

May 9 Rioters Will Face 'logical End': Aqeel Malik Says

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

May 9 rioters will face 'logical end': Aqeel Malik says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik Friday issued a stern warning on Friday, stating that individuals involved in the 9th May incident will be held accountable and face the consequences of their actions, ultimately meeting their logical end.

In an interview with a private news channel, Barrister Aqeel Malik vowed to bring the mastermind and perpetrators of the May 9 violence to justice, emphasizing that law will take its course in the May 9 mayhem.

Barrister Aqeel has commended the military court's decision, handed down yesterday, in connection with the May 9 incident, emphasizing that justice has been served and those responsible for inciting violence and destruction will be held accountable.

Responding to a query about PTI's demand for a judicial commission, it was clarified that it is a step in the right direction for both parties to come to the negotiation table, adding, PTI is expected to present its written demands to the committee at the next meeting on January 2 and if PTI can convincingly present solid reasons to support their demands, it could be a positive development.

He stated that they possess irrefutable evidence, including footage of individuals involved in the 9th May incident, however, if PTI still insists on a judicial commission, they will need to convincingly persuade the committee members.

He further emphasized the importance of achieving tangible results from the current sitting, stressing that the PTI should cooperate by avoiding deadlock and resisting deadlines to facilitate the resolution of issues.

To another question, he stated that issues will be resolved within the framework of the constitution and the rule of law, adding that the facts are clear and they possess solid evidence regarding the events of May 9th.

Related Topics

Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister January May From Court

Recent Stories

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

1 hour ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

2 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

10 hours ago
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

11 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

12 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

12 hours ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan