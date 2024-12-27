May 9 Rioters Will Face 'logical End': Aqeel Malik Says
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik Friday issued a stern warning on Friday, stating that individuals involved in the 9th May incident will be held accountable and face the consequences of their actions, ultimately meeting their logical end.
In an interview with a private news channel, Barrister Aqeel Malik vowed to bring the mastermind and perpetrators of the May 9 violence to justice, emphasizing that law will take its course in the May 9 mayhem.
Barrister Aqeel has commended the military court's decision, handed down yesterday, in connection with the May 9 incident, emphasizing that justice has been served and those responsible for inciting violence and destruction will be held accountable.
Responding to a query about PTI's demand for a judicial commission, it was clarified that it is a step in the right direction for both parties to come to the negotiation table, adding, PTI is expected to present its written demands to the committee at the next meeting on January 2 and if PTI can convincingly present solid reasons to support their demands, it could be a positive development.
He stated that they possess irrefutable evidence, including footage of individuals involved in the 9th May incident, however, if PTI still insists on a judicial commission, they will need to convincingly persuade the committee members.
He further emphasized the importance of achieving tangible results from the current sitting, stressing that the PTI should cooperate by avoiding deadlock and resisting deadlines to facilitate the resolution of issues.
To another question, he stated that issues will be resolved within the framework of the constitution and the rule of law, adding that the facts are clear and they possess solid evidence regarding the events of May 9th.
Recent Stories
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers during winter season1 minute ago
-
May 9 rioters will face 'logical end': Aqeel Malik says1 minute ago
-
Inter annual Part-II result declared12 minutes ago
-
Govt capable to sail through external pressures: PML-N Senator warns12 minutes ago
-
Hoax caller held32 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi grieves over demise of Rustam Shah Mohmand32 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision for Pakistan: Remembering the leader who fought for democracy, peace42 minutes ago
-
Governor KP pays tribute to Major Owais52 minutes ago
-
Strict regulations issued for pet and stray dogs in Karor Lal Esan1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayer for Shaheed Major offered at Miran Shah1 hour ago
-
DPO visits police stations, check posts to review security situation1 hour ago
-
PM remembers Benazir Bhutto as champion of democracy, icon of courage2 hours ago