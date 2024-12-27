May 9 rioters will face 'logical end': Aqeel Malik says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik Friday issued a stern warning on Friday, stating that individuals involved in the 9th May incident will be held accountable and face the consequences of their actions, ultimately meeting their logical end.

In an interview with a private news channel, Barrister Aqeel Malik vowed to bring the mastermind and perpetrators of the May 9 violence to justice, emphasizing that law will take its course in the May 9 mayhem.

Barrister Aqeel has commended the military court's decision, handed down yesterday, in connection with the May 9 incident, emphasizing that justice has been served and those responsible for inciting violence and destruction will be held accountable.

Responding to a query about PTI's demand for a judicial commission, it was clarified that it is a step in the right direction for both parties to come to the negotiation table, adding, PTI is expected to present its written demands to the committee at the next meeting on January 2 and if PTI can convincingly present solid reasons to support their demands, it could be a positive development.

He stated that they possess irrefutable evidence, including footage of individuals involved in the 9th May incident, however, if PTI still insists on a judicial commission, they will need to convincingly persuade the committee members.

He further emphasized the importance of achieving tangible results from the current sitting, stressing that the PTI should cooperate by avoiding deadlock and resisting deadlines to facilitate the resolution of issues.

To another question, he stated that issues will be resolved within the framework of the constitution and the rule of law, adding that the facts are clear and they possess solid evidence regarding the events of May 9th.