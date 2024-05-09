May 9 Riots A Conspiracy Against Country, Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and States & Frontier Regions, Engr Amir Muqam, on Thursday denounced the tragic and heart-wrenching events of May 9, terming them as a conspiracy against the country.
In a statement regarding the May 9 incident, the federal minister expressed regret that miscreants attacked Jinnah House and military installations on the 9th of May, disgracing the martyrs. He emphasized that the Pakistan Army has been rendering sacrifices for the peace of the motherland, and even our enemies have admitted the bravery of our forces.
Furthermore, he lamented that miscreants broke the statue of Colonel Sher Khan, further disgracing our martyrs. Engr Amir Muqam highlighted that the miscreants also attacked Radio Pakistan Peshawar and burnt the precious archive.
Additionally, he mentioned that the Chagi mountains model, constructed in memory of the May 28, 1998 nuclear explosions, was also burnt down on the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.
He stated that the Swat Motorway toll plaza and other properties were also burnt down on May 9 by the attackers. Engr Amir Muqam emphasized that the destruction to public, government, and defense installations caused by the May 9 vandalism was beyond imagination, and the culprits could not escape the clutches of the law.
Moreover, Amir Muqam asserted that miscreants would have to answer for the May 9 vandalism and the attack on monuments of martyrs, defense installations, and government institutions. He concluded by stating that it is now crystal clear that these miscreants were working on the enemy.
