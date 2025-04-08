May-9 riots: ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till May 3

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until May 3 in three cases related to the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail applications of the opposition leader in cases related to attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.

The opposition leader did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

His counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He stated that Omar Ayub was scheduled to appear in an Islamabad court.

Meanwhile, the police sought time to present the record of the Jinnah House attack, saying that the record had been sent to the Supreme Court, where an appeal of a co-accused was pending.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till May 3 and extended the interim bail of Omar Ayub.