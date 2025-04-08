May-9 Riots: ATC Extends Omar Ayub’s Interim Bail Till May 3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:19 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until May 3 in three cases related to the May 9 violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until May 3 in three cases related to the May 9 violence.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail applications of the opposition leader in cases related to attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.
The opposition leader did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.
His counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He stated that Omar Ayub was scheduled to appear in an Islamabad court.
Meanwhile, the police sought time to present the record of the Jinnah House attack, saying that the record had been sent to the Supreme Court, where an appeal of a co-accused was pending.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till May 3 and extended the interim bail of Omar Ayub.
Recent Stories
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider22 minutes ago
-
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider17 minutes ago
-
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan17 minutes ago
-
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed17 minutes ago
-
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Siddiqui50 seconds ago
-
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide52 seconds ago
-
May-9 riots: ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till May 353 seconds ago
-
Sindh PAC for probing inordinate delay in completion of GMM Medical College Sukkur56 seconds ago
-
Mayor underscores need of master plan for Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews facilities8 minutes ago
-
NH&MP rounds up car snatcher from Jamshoro8 minutes ago