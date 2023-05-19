May 9 riots: ATC grants Imran Khan interim bail in 3 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three different cases related to the May-9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till June 2.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in each case and join the investigations.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

Earlier, Imran Khan, along with his counsel, also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three different cases against the PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 riots after the arrest of the party chairman.

The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the court also reserved verdict on bail petitions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till June 2 in another two cases, lodged against the PTI leaders and workers over Zaman Park vandalism. The court held that it would announce the verdict on June 2 after hearing arguments of the prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted the interim bail to PTI chairman in the said two cases.

The Racecourse Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence.