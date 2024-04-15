May-9 Riots: ATC Grants Interim Bail To Fawad Chaudhry In 4 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail until April 20th to former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in 4 cases related to May 9 riots.
The court halted the police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry and sought the record of the cases for the next hearing.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the bail petitions, during which Fawad Chaudhry, along with his wife Hiba Chaudhry, appeared before the court.
Fawad Chaudhry has approached the court for bail in cases involving the attack on Askari Tower, torching of a container at Kalma Chowk, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and another incident.
