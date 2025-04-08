Open Menu

May 9, Riots Causes Loss Worth Rs197mln In Punjab: SC Told

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

May 9, riots causes loss worth Rs197mln in Punjab: SC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government on Tuesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court (SC) which stated that May 9, incidents were not just a protest or rally but an attack on an institution.

It said that a loss of Rs 197 million was caused in Punjab due to the May 9 riots, while 24,595 accused of the incidents are still absconding.

According to the report, public property was vandalized and damaged in 38 cities of Punjab on May 9. Property worth Rs 110 million was damaged in Lahore. Similarly, Rs 26 million was damaged in Rawalpindi, Rs 50 million was damaged in Mianwali.

The report said that an institution was attacked on May 9. May 9 was not just a protest or rally but an attack on an institution.

According to the report, 319 cases were registered in 38 districts across Punjab on May 9. The total number of accused on is 35,962 out of which 11,367 accused have been arrested.

According to the report submitted to the Supreme Court, the violent protests in Punjab on May 9 caused a loss of Rs 197.348 million to the country and 152 police officers and personnel were injured due to the violent protests.

