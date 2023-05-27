PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that May 9 riots had exposed the negative agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said, "PTI government has deprived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of development during its nine years of rule and failed to deliver on all fronts." Addressing a public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said that gas projects started by the Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government during 2013-18 in Swat, were halted by the PTI's government which resulted in the suffering of people.

He said the development process in KP was badly affected during nine years of the rule of PTI while the entire Malakand division including Swat was also deprived of economic progress and people welfare programs.

Engr Amir Muqam said that attacks on civil, and government buildings and defence installations on May 9-10 exposed barbaric mindsets of the attackers.

He said destruction to public, government and defence installations caused by May 9-10 vandalism was beyond imagination and culprits could not escape from the clutches of law.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed that a horde of the so-called champions of "change" did so much colossal damage to public and private properties on May 9-10 that could not do by the enemy during the country's 75 years of history.

The PM's adviser said, "PML-N's agenda is to serve the masses, the party and would work day and night to address the old and core issues of people of KP.

He said the development of halted gas projects was restarted in Swat and would be completed within the stipulated time frame.